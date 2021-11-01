checkAd

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Undertaking Geological Surveys On the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that they have initiated ground prospecting, mapping and rock sampling on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Black Tusk's MoGold gold project and PG Highway PGE project are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. The ground surveys will target areas where historic work indicates mineralization as occurring on the properties (see previous Black Tusk news releases). The geologic team has identified 37 outcrops and several areas of trenching from historic records that are to be located, mapped, and sampled.

As reported in previous Black Tusk news releases, the MoGold Property is being explored for Intrusion Related gold mineralization. The PG Highway claims were staked over historic massive sulphide drill and trench intercepts, which are to be assayed for multiple elements including Platinum Group Elements (PGE). The ground mapping is to be assisted by results of a detailed drone magnetometer survey currently in progress over the two properties.

The ground geological surveys are expected to completed within two to three weeks from today. Rock sample results will be expected within one to two months following submission to the laboratory. The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670487/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Undertaking ...

