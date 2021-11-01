Aztec Minerals Closes $1 Million First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement equity financing (the "Private Placement"). The first …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement equity financing (the "Private Placement"). The first tranche of the Private Placement consisted of 3.33 million units priced at CAD$0.30 per unit for total proceeds of CAD$1 million. The financing was previously announced by Aztec in a press release dated October 7, 2021 for gross proceeds of CAD$1.05 million. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant exercisable to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.40 for a two-year period following the closing of the Private Placement. Due to investor interest in the Private Placement, Aztec is upsizing the financing to be completed with an additional tranche. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to conduct exploration work on its Cervantes porphyry gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico, and its Tombstone epithermal gold-silver & CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes.