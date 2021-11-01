Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Power Groundbreaking Tire Recycling Plant in Scotland

Five C1000S Microturbines Will Provide 5MW of Clean and Green Power for the Ten Acre Recycling PlantVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that SCE Energy (scengy.com), Capstone's exclusive distributor in Scotland and Northern United Kingdom, secured an order for four C1000 Signature Series microturbines for a groundbreaking tire recycling plant in Scotland. This order adds to last year's first C1000S order at the site and will see a total of five microturbine systems installed at the 4.2 hectare, or approximately 10 acre, tire processing facility.

This order is the first of its kind in Scotland and the largest in the United Kingdom (UK). The plant would be a UK first to devulcanise treated rubber to produce new products that include sheets, conveyor belts, shoe soles or rubber mats. The process is a better way of repurposing used rubber and will see every part of the waste tire broken down to be recycled or reused.