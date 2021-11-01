checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Power Groundbreaking Tire Recycling Plant in Scotland

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

Five C1000S Microturbines Will Provide 5MW of Clean and Green Power for the Ten Acre Recycling PlantVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in …

Five C1000S Microturbines Will Provide 5MW of Clean and Green Power for the Ten Acre Recycling Plant

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that SCE Energy (scengy.com), Capstone's exclusive distributor in Scotland and Northern United Kingdom, secured an order for four C1000 Signature Series microturbines for a groundbreaking tire recycling plant in Scotland. This order adds to last year's first C1000S order at the site and will see a total of five microturbine systems installed at the 4.2 hectare, or approximately 10 acre, tire processing facility.

This order is the first of its kind in Scotland and the largest in the United Kingdom (UK). The plant would be a UK first to devulcanise treated rubber to produce new products that include sheets, conveyor belts, shoe soles or rubber mats. The process is a better way of repurposing used rubber and will see every part of the waste tire broken down to be recycled or reused.

The cogeneration system will use low pressure natural gas to provide electricity and combined heat and power (CHP). The visionary project is a collaboration between SSH Recycling, ICDP Architects and SCE Energy.

"Capstone Green Energy, in partnership with SCE Energy, ICDP Architects and SSH Recycling, has designed a low emission and highly efficient CHP system to drive cost and carbon savings in this environmentally significant tire recycling operation," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "In my opinion, this creative solution is nothing short of brilliant." concluded Mr. Jamison.

"This is a groundbreaking project which will save over one million tons of carbon emissions annually and help Scotland reach its net carbon target," said Willy Findlater, Lead Consultant and Project Manager for ICDP Architects.

The clean exhaust from the microturbines will be captured via heat exchangers and will provide heat and hot water to the processing plant, process equipment, storage buildings and offices. Not only is the system's high efficiency expected to lower operating costs from their current cogeneration system, it will also provide environmental benefits by reducing carbon emissions.

Strict environmental challenges set by various government bodies gave the Capstone's low emission microturbines a sizeable advantage over alternative technologies and equipment. Capstone microturbine systems dramatically reduce both criteria pollutant emissions and carbon emissions through use of low- or no-carbon generation, improved efficiency, reduced fuel needs and/or use of waste streams as fuel.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Power Groundbreaking Tire Recycling Plant in Scotland Five C1000S Microturbines Will Provide 5MW of Clean and Green Power for the Ten Acre Recycling PlantVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill ...
Auddia Inc. Releases Positive User Engagement Data for Vodacast
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve ...
Titel
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...