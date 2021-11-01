Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Power Groundbreaking Tire Recycling Plant in Scotland
Five C1000S Microturbines Will Provide 5MW of Clean and Green Power for the Ten Acre Recycling Plant
VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that SCE Energy (scengy.com), Capstone's exclusive distributor in Scotland and Northern United Kingdom, secured an order for four C1000 Signature Series microturbines for a groundbreaking tire recycling plant in Scotland. This order adds to last year's first C1000S order at the site and will see a total of five microturbine systems installed at the 4.2 hectare, or approximately 10 acre, tire processing facility.
This order is the first of its kind in Scotland and the largest in the United Kingdom (UK). The plant would be a UK first to devulcanise treated rubber to produce new products that include sheets, conveyor belts, shoe soles or rubber mats. The process is a better way of repurposing used rubber and will see every part of the waste tire broken down to be recycled or reused.
The cogeneration system will use low pressure natural gas to provide electricity and combined heat and power (CHP). The visionary project is a collaboration between SSH Recycling, ICDP Architects and SCE Energy.
"Capstone Green Energy, in partnership with SCE Energy, ICDP Architects and SSH Recycling, has designed a low emission and highly efficient CHP system to drive cost and carbon savings in this environmentally significant tire recycling operation," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "In my opinion, this creative solution is nothing short of brilliant." concluded Mr. Jamison.
"This is a groundbreaking project which will save over one million tons of carbon emissions annually and help Scotland reach its net carbon target," said Willy Findlater, Lead Consultant and Project Manager for ICDP Architects.
The clean exhaust from the microturbines will be captured via heat exchangers and will provide heat and hot water to the processing plant, process equipment, storage buildings and offices. Not only is the system's high efficiency expected to lower operating costs from their current cogeneration system, it will also provide environmental benefits by reducing carbon emissions.
Strict environmental challenges set by various government bodies gave the Capstone's low emission microturbines a sizeable advantage over alternative technologies and equipment. Capstone microturbine systems dramatically reduce both criteria pollutant emissions and carbon emissions through use of low- or no-carbon generation, improved efficiency, reduced fuel needs and/or use of waste streams as fuel.
