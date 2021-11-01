Gratomic signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release dated September 28, 2021, the Company has entered …

"We are pleased to have successfully finalized the deal on the Zumbi project in Brazil. The goal has always been for Gratomic to evolve into a multi-national organization. At its core, the Company will stay true to its roots as an exploration and mining company," stated Arno Brand CEO & President.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. (" Gratomic ", " GRAT " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release dated September 28, 2021, the Company has entered into a Definitive Agreement with Zumbi Mineração Brazil (" Zumbi ") and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the " Vendors ") for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the "Capim Grosso Property" (the " Acquisition ") comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the " Target Property ").

In consideration for a 100% interest in the Target Property, Gratomic will, upon closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing"): (i) make a one-time cash payment equal to CAD $ 200,000; (ii) issue 1,666,667 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of GRAT (the "Subject Shares"), subject to a standard four month and one day hold period from Closing; and (iii) issue a further 2,173,913 Common Shares (the "Restricted Shares") which will be subject to a twelve (12) month resale restriction from Closing. The Subject Shares and the Restricted Shares will be issued as directed by the Vendors. The Vendors will also retain a 3% gross smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") in respect of all minerals processed from the Target Property, other than graphite, on the terms and conditions set forth in a gross smelter royalty agreement, which shall contain the usual covenants, agreements, terms and conditions for a royalty agreement (the "Royalty Agreement").

Acquiring the Brazilian graphite project provides Gratomic the opportunity to diversify the Company's interests and develop the graphite deposit at the Capim Grosso project. This strategically positions the Company to better meet growing demand for high quality graphite and provides a significant competitive advantage by limiting risk through business development in several key mining friendly jurisdictions.

The Acquisition (including the issuance of the Subject Shares and the Restricted Shares) is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent as are customary for transactions of this nature including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.