Medspress(TM) Announces Webinar: The Art, Craft, and Science of Coffee

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the …

Medspresso™ is pleased to announce its live coffee webinar is scheduled for Friday, 12 November 2021 at 15:00 SAST . The webinar will feature a panel of coffee experts with decades' worth of experience and expertise in everything from growing, roasting, brewing, and appraising coffee. The panel will dive into the current state of the coffee market and further discuss the art, craft, and science of the bean-to-cup journey and everything in-between. The esteemed panel includes Gerald Charles , Alessandro Morrico , and Michael Sachar , and is chaired by Jeff Robinson .

"Every day, millions of people around the world begin their day with a cup of coffee. Some chug it as vital fuel to get them through their day, and some savor it carefully as part of their morning ritual. For most, coffee is just a drink, but not for us. For us, it's an art, a craft and a passion. Our devotion to coffee has taken us all over the world in the search for the finest beans. Join us for an exciting conversation exploring the history of coffee, the art of roasting, and a deep dive into the world of specialty coffee." Michael Sachar explains.

The panel of experts will include award-winning, internationally renowned barista and roaster Gerald Charles from Rock ‘n Roller Coffee. Gerald has been involved in the South African coffee industry for over 18 years and his technical knowledge surrounding coffee and the intricacies of roasting the perfect bean is unparalleled.

Also joining the panel is Alessandro Morrico CEO of Morrico Import Export, a specialist coffee equipment importer, distributor, and coffee consulting company in South Africa. Alessandro holds an SCAE Diploma (Specialty Coffee Association of America and Europe) and is one of very few Q Graders in South Africa, meaning he has mastered the ins and outs of everything coffee. He is Vice Chairman of the Speciality Coffee Association of South Africa (SCASA) and has been Barista Championship Head Judge for over 10 years. He was certified for the World Barista Championship from 2009 to 2011. In short, Alessandro knows his beans.