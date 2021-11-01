checkAd

Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's interim report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, November 5, at around 08.00 (CEST). On the same day, at 10.00 (CEST) Renewcell's CFO Hugo Petit will join Infront Direkt for a livestreamed Report Commentary.

The live broadcast will be available afterwards on-demand. The broadcast will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be made available on Renewcell's website www.renewcell.com.

Link to the broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45afHdmSfZA

Contact

Hugo Petit
Chief Financial Officer
investors@renewcell.com
+46 70 7787196

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

