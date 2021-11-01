checkAd

NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 13:15  |  43   |   |   

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for …

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Alex Zwyer, has issued the following letter to shareholders:

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Foto: Accesswire

To Our Shareholders and Friends,

I am pleased to report on the progress that NLS has made this year as we advance toward building a valuable company that serves patients suffering from rare and debilitating CNS disorders. Since the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) in February, we have moved swiftly into our Phase 2 clinical program for Quilience®, our lead product candidate for the treatment of narcolepsy. This remains a top priority for the Company as we believe that our novel extended-release formulation of mazindol has the potential to transform the way narcolepsy is treated. Assuming our clinical programs for this drug candidate are successful, and that we receive marketing authorization, we anticipate that key competitive advantages for Quilience will include symptom control with once-daily morning dosing, the potential to be used as a monotherapy given mazindol's multi-modal mechanism of action, a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and the potential to retain mazindol's Schedule IV designation. These differentiating properties are anticipated to offer meaningful clinical benefit and advantages to patients diagnosed with either narcolepsy Type 1 or Type 2, underscoring our belief that Quilience will become a best-in-class therapeutic option.

With the ability to test Quilience in other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the franchise potential for this product candidate is also something we expect to explore longer-term to build additional value.

Other accomplishments since our IPO include obtaining the full New Drug Application (NDA) package for Sanorex, Novartis' commercial brand name for mazindol, when it was marketed for the treatment of obesity. We believe that having proprietary rights in the U.S. to this comprehensive data package provides valuable information and insights as we move this repurposed compound through clinical development and ultimately into regulatory reviews. Importantly, we obtained patent issuances for our mazindol ER formulation in both Europe and Canada earlier this year, and in August, the U.S. Patent and Trade Office issued a notice of allowance for our pending patent application. We used part of the IPO proceeds to pay off all of the Company's debts to ensure a clean capital structure, and we worked diligently to submit our Investigational New Drug (IND) application and receive approval from U.S. regulators to advance Quilience into our ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. The clinical development program for Quilience is named "POLARIS", the synonym for the North Star used as a reference point in navigation.

Seite 1 von 5
NLS Pharmaceutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill ...
Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
Auddia Inc. Releases Positive User Engagement Data for Vodacast
Titel
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of NLS-4 (Lauflumide) to Treat Chronic Fatigue Associated With Long-COVID
Accesswire | Analysen