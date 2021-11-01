NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for …

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) (NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Alex Zwyer, has issued the following letter to shareholders:

To Our Shareholders and Friends,

I am pleased to report on the progress that NLS has made this year as we advance toward building a valuable company that serves patients suffering from rare and debilitating CNS disorders. Since the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) in February, we have moved swiftly into our Phase 2 clinical program for Quilience®, our lead product candidate for the treatment of narcolepsy. This remains a top priority for the Company as we believe that our novel extended-release formulation of mazindol has the potential to transform the way narcolepsy is treated. Assuming our clinical programs for this drug candidate are successful, and that we receive marketing authorization, we anticipate that key competitive advantages for Quilience will include symptom control with once-daily morning dosing, the potential to be used as a monotherapy given mazindol's multi-modal mechanism of action, a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and the potential to retain mazindol's Schedule IV designation. These differentiating properties are anticipated to offer meaningful clinical benefit and advantages to patients diagnosed with either narcolepsy Type 1 or Type 2, underscoring our belief that Quilience will become a best-in-class therapeutic option.

With the ability to test Quilience in other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the franchise potential for this product candidate is also something we expect to explore longer-term to build additional value.

Other accomplishments since our IPO include obtaining the full New Drug Application (NDA) package for Sanorex, Novartis' commercial brand name for mazindol, when it was marketed for the treatment of obesity. We believe that having proprietary rights in the U.S. to this comprehensive data package provides valuable information and insights as we move this repurposed compound through clinical development and ultimately into regulatory reviews. Importantly, we obtained patent issuances for our mazindol ER formulation in both Europe and Canada earlier this year, and in August, the U.S. Patent and Trade Office issued a notice of allowance for our pending patent application. We used part of the IPO proceeds to pay off all of the Company's debts to ensure a clean capital structure, and we worked diligently to submit our Investigational New Drug (IND) application and receive approval from U.S. regulators to advance Quilience into our ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. The clinical development program for Quilience is named "POLARIS", the synonym for the North Star used as a reference point in navigation.