President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Urging The Acceleration Of Efforts To Develop Renewable Natural Gas

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that Matthew Van Steenwyk, Chairman and Charles Coppa, Chief Executive Officer sent a letter to President Biden urging the Biden Administration to make use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty truck fleets in its efforts to combat the climate crisis. The full text of which is below :

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear President Biden,

I'm writing today in full support of the recent open letter to you from Opal Fuels, LLC which addressed the need to accelerate our efforts to develop domestic Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG"). It's a game changer for the climate and using natural gas engines, or dual fuel technology with the RNG, potentially can drop One Billion Tons or More of carbon dioxide annually from the US climate change commitment. Further-more, it would come from one of the ‘most difficult' to address carbon abatement categories, on road, heavy-duty Class 8 trucks.

We know we can do this. American Power Group has developed and been selling our dual fuel technology for the past ten years with millions of hours and miles of both on road and off-road applications so this isn't "unproven" technology. We have over 500 EPA engine family approvals in addition to CARB executive orders with a Technology Readiness Level of 9 so we can have an immediate and significant impact today! Our non-invasive, low cost retro-fit solution allows almost any high-horsepower diesel engine to displace up to 55% of its diesel consumption with cleaner burning natural gas and when using low-carbon and negative-carbon RNG sources can enable the Class 8 trucking industry to convert existing Class 8 diesel trucks to "green" low-carbon or negative-carbon rated fleets. Other criteria emissions dramatically decrease as well.

In a recent third party validation of one implementation of our technology for Class 8 Heavy haul transportation applications (18 wheelers) by one of California's own certified pathway auditors, EcoEngineers, validated our position of using dairy RNG at a 55% substitution rate in a nominal trucker duty cycle of 125,000 miles per year and 6.5 miles per gallon. The results were astounding as "…each truck using a dual fuel system using