Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldinvest/mediaf ...

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - please call (866) 373-3416

Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through November 10, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13722592.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669281/Gladstone-Investment-Corporation-Ear ...

