Lundin Energy Will Keep Outperforming, BofA Says; Shares Rise
- (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy has earnings momentum and will keep outperforming, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target raised to SEK 480 from SEK 465
- Lundin Energy is up 2.3% today
- The company has the highest quality direct exposure to oil prices and is unrivaled on costs and break-even credentials, BofA said
