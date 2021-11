Lundin Energy Will Keep Outperforming, BofA Says; Shares Rise Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 13:42 | | 10 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 13:42 | (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy has earnings momentum and will keep outperforming, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target raised to SEK 480 from SEK 465Lundin Energy is up 2.3% todayThe company has the … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy has earnings momentum and will keep outperforming, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target raised to SEK 480 from SEK 465Lundin Energy is up 2.3% todayThe company has the … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy has earnings momentum and will keep outperforming, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target raised to SEK 480 from SEK 465

Lundin Energy is up 2.3% today

The company has the highest quality direct exposure to oil prices and is unrivaled on costs and break-even credentials, BofA said



