WidePoint Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) , the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: (888) 506-0062

International number: (973) 528-0011

Access Code: 143707

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, November 29, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 43440

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

