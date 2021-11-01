checkAd

Route1 Provides Business Update

Alex Shpurov to become Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today provided a business update.

New Chief Technology Officer

Alex Shpurov has been hired as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") and will start on November 8, 2021. Mr. Shpurov brings more than 25 years of experience in delivering enterprise solutions in multiple domains including blockchain, information security and artificial intelligence with a strong focus on the finance, banking and capital markets verticals. Alex also has a history with Route1 as he was Route1's Principal Java Platform Developer from 2008 to 2012 and, as a result, is very familiar with Route1's flagship technology MobiKEY powered by MobiNET. Yamian Quintero, Route1's current CTO, will be leaving the Company on November 19, 2021.

"Yamian has been a valuable contributor at Route1 and we are deeply appreciative of his efforts to advance our flagship MobiKEY technology and being a strong technology leader for us", said Tony Busseri, Route1's President and CEO. "With change comes fresh ideas and different viewpoints; Alex will bring that to us. We are very excited to have Alex leading our research and development team on a number of new ideas including: (a) addressing the limitations of traditional public key infrastructure based on certificate authorities - blockchain technology can provide a highly scalable and distributed alternative that is better suited to modern day requirements for finance and banking, smart communities, as well as the rapidly emerging Internet-of-Things ecosystems, (b) leveraging homomorphic encryption that allows computations on encrypted data to support the privacy objectives in cloud-based data analysis across finance and other regulated industries, (c) utilizing machine learning algorithms to transform large data sets into customers' desired outcomes, including Route1's ActionPLAN manufacturing optimization data and Security Center AutoVuTM from Genetec's automatic license plate recognition system data, and (d) creating artificial intelligence driven applications in the video intelligence space to enhance the safety of our communities."

