Volcon Continues International Expansion with Distribution Agreements for Guatemala, Belize and Panama

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced continued international expansion into Guatemala, Belize and Panama to meet customer demand. Recently announced expansion into Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay, now brings Volcon's Latin American expansion into six countries throughout the region. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia and Australia in 2023.

"Electrification is sweeping the globe, and the demand that we've seen from around the world has really been evident in Latin America. We continue to see a lot of enthusiasm about our product line coming from distributors, dealers, and end users alike, with distributors in Guatemala, Belize, and Panama coming into the fold." said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Volcon. "Building our dealer and distributor network in Latin America will continue to be a focus in the coming years as well as our future international expansion plans in Canada, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia. The launch of the Grunt has received more than 32 million media impressions from around the world, and we believe it's only the tip of the iceberg as we develop and launch new products that will help move Volcon closer to becoming a global leader in the off-road EV space."

Export sales are executed with individual importers in each country that buy vehicles by the container and then sell them to local dealers or direct to consumers. Local dealers will provide warranty and repair services for vehicles purchased in their country.

Volcon electric vehicles are the alternative to gas-powered combustion off-road vehicles and allow for environmentally friendly backcountry exploration that is unparalleled.

The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, fat tire all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is currently shipping to customers around the world. With a low seat height of 32 inches and a low-slung center of gravity, the Grunt is accessible to anyone who has ridden a bicycle, with no motorcycle experience required to enjoy. Whether used for work or play, the Volcon Grunt offers powerful torque and near-silent, electric performance fitting for the 21st Century.