checkAd

Volcon Continues International Expansion with Distribution Agreements for Guatemala, Belize and Panama

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Planned International Expansion: Latin America (2021), Canada, Europe, Africa (2022), Southeast Asia, Australia (2023)AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today …

Planned International Expansion: Latin America (2021), Canada, Europe, Africa (2022), Southeast Asia, Australia (2023)

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced continued international expansion into Guatemala, Belize and Panama to meet customer demand. Recently announced expansion into Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay, now brings Volcon's Latin American expansion into six countries throughout the region. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia and Australia in 2023.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/670486/Latin-America-Expansion-50-NASDAQ-RGB_8.jpg
Foto: Accesswire

---------------------------------

View Volcon Video Here => http://volcon-investors.com

---------------------------------

"Electrification is sweeping the globe, and the demand that we've seen from around the world has really been evident in Latin America. We continue to see a lot of enthusiasm about our product line coming from distributors, dealers, and end users alike, with distributors in Guatemala, Belize, and Panama coming into the fold." said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Volcon. "Building our dealer and distributor network in Latin America will continue to be a focus in the coming years as well as our future international expansion plans in Canada, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia. The launch of the Grunt has received more than 32 million media impressions from around the world, and we believe it's only the tip of the iceberg as we develop and launch new products that will help move Volcon closer to becoming a global leader in the off-road EV space."

Export sales are executed with individual importers in each country that buy vehicles by the container and then sell them to local dealers or direct to consumers. Local dealers will provide warranty and repair services for vehicles purchased in their country.

Volcon electric vehicles are the alternative to gas-powered combustion off-road vehicles and allow for environmentally friendly backcountry exploration that is unparalleled.

The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, fat tire all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is currently shipping to customers around the world. With a low seat height of 32 inches and a low-slung center of gravity, the Grunt is accessible to anyone who has ridden a bicycle, with no motorcycle experience required to enjoy. Whether used for work or play, the Volcon Grunt offers powerful torque and near-silent, electric performance fitting for the 21st Century.

Seite 1 von 2
Volcon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volcon Continues International Expansion with Distribution Agreements for Guatemala, Belize and Panama Planned International Expansion: Latin America (2021), Canada, Europe, Africa (2022), Southeast Asia, Australia (2023)AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% Nb2O5 over 5.1 m, in Drill ...
Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review
Auddia Inc. Releases Positive User Engagement Data for Vodacast
Titel
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21Volcon Releases Fully Customizable Rider App to Bring the Grunt Motorcycle Experience to Life
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Volcon Expands Internationally with Distribution Agreements for Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Volcon's Grunt Receives Media Praise From US Press First Rides Report(s)
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne nach turbulenter Talfahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte