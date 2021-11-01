InstadosePharma Announces Columbia JV and Supply Agreement

Instadose Pharma Announces Instadose Canada has Established Strategic Joint Venture Partnerships and a Supply Arrangement in Colombia for its Global Distribution PlatformCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. …

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp (Canada) (" Instadose Canada " , " Instadose " or the " Company "), has established strategic joint venture partners in Colombia (the " Colombia JV Partners ") to export medical cannabis to Europe through Instadose's Global Distribution Platform. "Our Colombia joint ventures are strategic in that it enhances our Global Distribution Platform with (some of) the highest quality and sought-after product in the world" commented Grant Sanders, Chairman of Instadose. Mr. Sanders further commented "In addition to establishing joint venture partnerships, we have executed supply agreements for the shipment of 100,000 kg of medical cannabis with our Colombia JV Partners for shipment to Instadose's facility in North Macedonia in the first quarter of 2022".

Background

In 2016, then Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos signed the Law 1787 of 2016 (the "Colombia Law"), that created the regulatory framework to eventually legalize and regulate cannabis through Decree 613 of 2017 (the "Colombia Decree"). Under the Colombia Decree, medicinal cannabis would become fully legal to grow, process, import, and export cannabis for medical and scientific purposes. The Colombia Decree allowed licenses to be granted for possession of seeds as well as medicinal cannabis plants.

In May 2021, Instadose commenced discussions on a plan of joint ventures (the "Colombian Joint Ventures") for Colombia's risk-sharing partners to become Instadose's suppliers of no less than one million kilograms (1,000,000 kg) of medicinal cannabis per year throughout the term of the Colombian Joint Ventures. In doing so, the Colombian Joint Ventures would serve Instadose's Global Distribution Platform as its first medicinal cannabis cultivation participant located in South America. The related Colombian Partner companies are fully licensed to cultivate and produce medicinal cannabis and its related derivatives.