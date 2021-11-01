checkAd

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Files all Financial Reports and Announces the Company is Current with its OTC Reporting & Disclosures

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 14:15  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce today that the Company is now fully reporting and "Current" with the OTC Pink Markets.

This "Pink Current" status provides greater insight and transparency as to the Company's structure and financial health. Achieving this Current status also removes the "stop or yield" sign associated with non-filing companies with OTC Markets.

Accelerated plans to upgrade to more accessible exchanges as soon as it can meet all up listing criteria. The Company has returned to being a fully reporting publicly traded security. The loyalty, patience, and support from our shareholders and investors during this period is greatly appreciated. Bringing the Company to Pink Current has been a key focus for our management team during the last several months.

This step is expected to increase market awareness, shareholder value and to continue focusing on market penetration and revenue expansion for Accelerated's innovative and disruptive FinTech offerings.

For further information, please contact the company info@athcorp.com.

About ATHC

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology holding company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC via its brands and affiliates provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact the company info@athcorp.com

SOURCE: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670542/Accelerated-Technologies-Holding-Cor ...




Disclaimer

