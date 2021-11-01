Linkfire Expands Geographically with an Office in Ghana and Expects a Significant Increase in Consumer Connections in the Region
COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire A/S, a global leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has expanded its operations to Sub-Saharan Africa by establishing a local office in Accra, …
COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire A/S, a global leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has expanded its operations to Sub-Saharan Africa by establishing a local office in Accra, …
COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)
Linkfire A/S, a global leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has expanded its operations to Sub-Saharan Africa by establishing a local office in Accra, Ghana. The expansion is part of Linkfire's ambition to grow its position and increase traffic in fast-growing markets like Africa and Asia. The goal is to increase consumer connections (traffic) in the region from 3.5 million to 35 million per month within the next 24 months. Africa represents a strong growth opportunity for Linkfire - the cumulative annual growth rate for the music industry across the region is expected to reach 10-14% between 2021 and 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is a fast growing region consisting of 46 countries. Spearheaded by a growing and younger population, increasingly improved internet infrastructure and solid mobile penetration. The demand for content is greater than ever, and entertainment industries in countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana are expected to grow at a minimum of 10 percent CAGR between 2021 - 2025.
African artists are not just popular regionally but are increasingly reaching a more global audience. A strong trend we see for K-Pop and Latin American artists as well, rising to prominence on the global charts. Songs like C-Kay's "Love Nwantiti" became number one on Youtube's weekly global chart with 74 million streams earlier this month and the most visited Linkfire link in October, 2021, Wizkid who sold out O2 arena in London in two minutes, and Burna Boy who was the first African solo artist to receive a Grammy. Not to mention DaVido, who has been touring the world and has had no less than 10 entries on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart.
The trend that we see in our data is clear: Songs released from Africa are not only consumed on the continent, but also outside by a global audience.
Streaming services are eyeing these opportunities and we've seen many regional services appear in the past years such as Boomplay, AudioMack, Gbedu and Mdundo but also growing interest and focus from the bigger players like Apple Music, Spotify and Youtube.
Key to success is a strong local presence
Linkfire's consumer connections from the region are primarily fuelled by promotions around western music and not local artists or genres such as Afrobeats and Amapiano. In order to improve usage and adoption in the region with local artists, labels and partners, Linkfire believes it's important to have a strong business development and commercial team on the ground. Linkfire has therefore promoted Finance Manager, Maritt Araba Biney Jensen, who has been working at Linkfire for the past two years, to Regional Manager, Africa.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare