Apollo Endosurgery Announces Publication of a Multicenter Study of Its X-Tack(R)Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System

Study demonstrates high success rates, ease of use, and economic value in the treatment of GI defects

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced the publication of a multi-center study of the X-Tack®System in closing challenging gastrointestinal defects.

Removal of gastrointestinal lesions is one of the most common procedures in endoscopy and may result in defects which can lead to perforation or bleeding if not closed properly. Prevailing devices such as through-the-scope (TTS) clips or over-the-scope (OTS) clips often cannot effectively close large, wide, irregular, and difficult to reach defects. This study aimed to assess the feasibility and safety performance of the X-Tack System to address these limitations.