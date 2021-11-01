checkAd

ENG Partners With a Leading University on the Development of Carbon Capture Technology

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced it is partnering with a leading technology university to build a prototype CO2 …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced it is partnering with a leading technology university to build a prototype CO2 sequestration reactor. When completed, the reactor will be capable of capturing the carbon dioxide (CO2) formed during power generation and other industrial processes and storing it so that it is not released into the atmosphere.

While the university will retain its intellectual property and other rights to the technology, ENG will apply its carbon capture and engineering expertise to the design and building of the reactor and has already begun the first phase of the project - the design drawings for the reactor.

"We are thrilled to be working on such an important assignment," said ENG chief executive Mark A. Hess. "Not only is the advance of carbon capture technology crucial to the battle against global climate change, but this project also allows ENG to apply its considerable expertise in this realm and potentially provide us with yet another source of near and long-term revenue growth."

Today's announcement follows the company's disclosure on October 26 that ENG had added on-site construction to its suite of client services.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/.

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670453/ENG-Partners-With-a-Leading-Universi ...

Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ENG Partners With a Leading University on the Development of Carbon Capture Technology HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced it is partnering with a leading technology university to build a prototype CO2 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ...
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Ubiquity Secures Significant Strategic Investment from BV Investment Partners
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:00 Uhr154-Millionen-Dollar-Investition: Investoren verdoppeln Finanzierung für Rad Power Bikes und machen es zum meistfinanzierten E-Bike-Unternehmen der Welt
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
15:00 UhrAs Greenwashing Runs Rampant At COP26, Heura Exposes "the Elephant In The Room" In Glasgow
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrH2-Update: Daimler Truck setzt auf H2. Mit BP für H2-Infrastruktur in GB. Noch ist NIKOLA weit voraus. Noch?
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
04:49 UhrCHINT Solar wins UNIDO award in 'Sustainable land management' category
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.10.21Frau Chen Zhiping, Vizepräsidentin von ZTE: Ein digitaler Weg zur Klimaneutralität
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.10.21Grüne Technologie für nachhaltige Entwicklung, Hisense trägt zur Erreichung der Kohlenstoffneutralität bei
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
29.10.21IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
29.10.21Wunder Mobility bringt eigenes, gemeinsam mit Yadea entwickeltes, sharing-fähiges E-Bike auf den Markt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.10.21Lineage Logistics gründet gemeinnützige Lineage Foundation for Good
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.10.21Air France - KLM Third Quarter 2021 results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten