Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga

The satellite location, which is co-located in a private pharmacy, will connect patients with two family medicine doctors and one internal medicine specialist, and will provide community members with convenient access to a diverse set of pharmacy services and medical practitioners. The Company also plans to offer other Empower Clinics services and products such as Kai Care specimen collection devices and MediSure diabetic management solutions to existing and incoming patients. As of today, the clinic is fully operational and accepting new patients and walk-in appointments.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CSE:CBDT )( Frankfurt:8EC )( OTCQB:EPWCF ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce the opening of its next The Medi-Collective (" TMC ") clinic in Mississauga, Ontario.

"I'm so proud of our team for executing according to our national expansion goals and opening another clinic this quarter," said Stevn McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "TMC's clinics bring to life our integrated healthcare vision wherein people can receive family medicine, specialist, and pharmaceutical services under one roof."

"We're thrilled to bring the TMC brand to the community of Mississauga," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "Our goal remains focused on making truly integrative healthcare a reality for Canadians, and we look forward to opening more clinics in the coming months."

TMC Clinic Growth Continues With Five Operating Clinic Locations

Operational - 5

In Development & Construction - 7

Acquisition - 8

The Company currently has five operational TMC clinics with additional openings scheduled before the end of Q4 2021 and through the 2022 fiscal year. Advanced discussions continue for additional locations across various provinces, including but not limited to Alberta, British Columbia and New Brunswick.

TMC Mississauga Clinic:

Address: 796 Burnhamthorpe Rd W Mississauga, ON L5C 2R9

Email: 796Burnhamthorpe@themedicollective.com

Phone: 905-272-4770

