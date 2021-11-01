Caldwell Partners' David Windley Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced that David Windley, a member of the company's board, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced that David Windley, a member of the company's board, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list, an elite representation of African American executives, influencers and achievers who are active on the boards of the world's leading organizations.

Windley serves as president of IQTalent Partners, overseeing the firm's strategic direction, business development, and day to day operations. He joined the Caldwell Partners Board of Directors in February 2021, following Caldwell's acquisition of IQTalent Partners in December 2020.

Prior to joining IQTalent Partners, he was the chief human resources officer at Yahoo! and Fusion-io. Additionally, he held executive human resources positions at Microsoft, Intuit and Silicon Graphics, Inc.

Windley also sits on the Tennant Company Board of Directors as the Compensation Committee Chair and the DHI Group Board of Directors. He is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and served as the Board Chair for the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) through 2020.

"We congratulate David on being named to this prestigious listing of executives," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell Partners. "With more than three decades of outstanding success in leading corporate talent divisions and companies, David's deep experience as a leader in the talent acquisition and human resources field have been invaluable to us in this exciting new era of transformational growth for Caldwell and IQTalent Partners. David's recognition for his executive and business leadership amongst this outstanding group is truly well-deserved and we couldn't be prouder."

