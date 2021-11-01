checkAd

Caldwell Partners' David Windley Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced that David Windley, a member of the company's board, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced that David Windley, a member of the company's board, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list, an elite representation of African American executives, influencers and achievers who are active on the boards of the world's leading organizations.

Foto: Accesswire

Windley serves as president of IQTalent Partners, overseeing the firm's strategic direction, business development, and day to day operations. He joined the Caldwell Partners Board of Directors in February 2021, following Caldwell's acquisition of IQTalent Partners in December 2020.

Prior to joining IQTalent Partners, he was the chief human resources officer at Yahoo! and Fusion-io. Additionally, he held executive human resources positions at Microsoft, Intuit and Silicon Graphics, Inc.

Windley also sits on the Tennant Company Board of Directors as the Compensation Committee Chair and the DHI Group Board of Directors. He is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and served as the Board Chair for the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) through 2020.

"We congratulate David on being named to this prestigious listing of executives," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell Partners. "With more than three decades of outstanding success in leading corporate talent divisions and companies, David's deep experience as a leader in the talent acquisition and human resources field have been invaluable to us in this exciting new era of transformational growth for Caldwell and IQTalent Partners. David's recognition for his executive and business leadership amongst this outstanding group is truly well-deserved and we couldn't be prouder."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot
Caldwell Partners
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670549/Caldwell-Partners-David-Windley-Name ...

Caldwell Partners International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caldwell Partners' David Windley Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced that David Windley, a member of the company's board, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ...
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Ubiquity Secures Significant Strategic Investment from BV Investment Partners
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.10.21Canada's Leading Executives Share Learnings and Insights on the Pandemic
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Caldwell Enhances Life Sciences and Healthcare Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rhian Woodisse to London Office
Accesswire | Analysen