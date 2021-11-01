Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote Presentation

- Nanoparticle technology shown to be effective in transforming immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" -- Data presented support durable antitumor activity -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced a keynote presentation delivered on Friday, October 29, at the "Materials in the Anthropocence" Conference in Michoacán, México.

The presentation by Dr. Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering, outlined the structural details of a naturally occurring plant virus, cowpea mosaic virus, (CPMV), used in the fight against cancer. The plant virus nanoparticle, which neither infects nor replicates in animals, initiates a robust immune response to fight cancer in multiple animal models. The nanoparticle stimulates the innate immune system to kill tumor cells and process tumor antigens, to ultimately activate the adaptive immune system. The immune-mediated anti-tumor effect is potent and durable; efficacy is observed in distant metastatic sites and animals are protected from tumor recurrence. CPMV is the core technology behind Mosaic's lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101.

"Our research consistently demonstrates the broad and unique potency of CPMV in multiple preclinical oncology studies. Data suggest that the observed immuno-stimulatory and antitumor effects of CPMV are due to multiple factors. The size of CPMV combined with the molecular patterns present on its exterior and RNA packaged inside the nanoparticle are quickly recognized by innate immune cells in tumors as belonging to a foreign invader," said Dr. Steinmetz. "This form of initial immune cell recognition has been evolutionarily conserved in all animals as a first line of defense against microbial pathogens, whether of viral, bacterial, fungal or parasitic origin. Once an innate immune cell recognizes a foreign entity, it becomes activated. In the case of intratumoral administration of CPMV, the activated immune cells kill tumor cells, process released tumor antigens and mount a fight against the cancer, while recruiting and educating adaptive immune cells to fight distant untreated tumors and to stay on guard against future recurrence of the disease."