checkAd

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote Presentation

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 15:20  |  64   |   |   

- Nanoparticle technology shown to be effective in transforming immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" -- Data presented support durable antitumor activity -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the …

- Nanoparticle technology shown to be effective in transforming immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" -
- Data presented support durable antitumor activity -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced a keynote presentation delivered on Friday, October 29, at the "Materials in the Anthropocence" Conference in Michoacán, México.

The presentation by Dr. Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering, outlined the structural details of a naturally occurring plant virus, cowpea mosaic virus, (CPMV), used in the fight against cancer. The plant virus nanoparticle, which neither infects nor replicates in animals, initiates a robust immune response to fight cancer in multiple animal models. The nanoparticle stimulates the innate immune system to kill tumor cells and process tumor antigens, to ultimately activate the adaptive immune system. The immune-mediated anti-tumor effect is potent and durable; efficacy is observed in distant metastatic sites and animals are protected from tumor recurrence. CPMV is the core technology behind Mosaic's lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101.

"Our research consistently demonstrates the broad and unique potency of CPMV in multiple preclinical oncology studies. Data suggest that the observed immuno-stimulatory and antitumor effects of CPMV are due to multiple factors. The size of CPMV combined with the molecular patterns present on its exterior and RNA packaged inside the nanoparticle are quickly recognized by innate immune cells in tumors as belonging to a foreign invader," said Dr. Steinmetz. "This form of initial immune cell recognition has been evolutionarily conserved in all animals as a first line of defense against microbial pathogens, whether of viral, bacterial, fungal or parasitic origin. Once an innate immune cell recognizes a foreign entity, it becomes activated. In the case of intratumoral administration of CPMV, the activated immune cells kill tumor cells, process released tumor antigens and mount a fight against the cancer, while recruiting and educating adaptive immune cells to fight distant untreated tumors and to stay on guard against future recurrence of the disease."

Seite 1 von 4
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote Presentation - Nanoparticle technology shown to be effective in transforming immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" -- Data presented support durable antitumor activity -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ...
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Ubiquity Secures Significant Strategic Investment from BV Investment Partners
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:15 UhrHumanoid Robot Market size worth $ 26401.4 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 52.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
15:00 UhrTwo Atlas Air Worldwide Directors Named Among Most Influential by Savoy Magazine
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrCapstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Power Groundbreaking Tire Recycling Plant in Scotland
Accesswire | Analysen
12:05 UhrCabaletta Bio Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrGb Sciences Starts Preclinical Study for Plant-Based Formulas to Treat Depression and Anxiety
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09:00 UhrMunicipality Finance issues a GBP 250 million green bond under its MTN programme
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05:02 UhrStep-change Transaction Introduces Yibin Tianyi As Cornerstone Shareholder
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
29.10.21Town and Country Announces the Appointment of Marc Perry to Board of Directors
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
28.10.21Eldorado Gold Reports Q3 2021 Financial and Operational Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
28.10.21Geraldine Usseglio tritt Sofinnova Partners als Head of Human Resources bei
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten