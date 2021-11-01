checkAd

NextMart, Inc. - OTC Market Tier Change

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink:NXMR) - NXMR would like to announce that it has successfully changed its tier status with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") from Expert market to Pink Sheet Limited.

Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" For the past few months, we have worked very hard with OTC Markets to effectuate the change from the Expert Market back to the Pink Sheet tier last Friday. At the current time, the Company is classified as Pink Sheet Limited, but we fully expect to be granted Pink Sheet Current status in the very near future. Since taking over control of the Company, our team has worked diligently to make this tier change happen. Additionally, we filed our third quarter ended disclosure statement along with the accompanying financial statements and notes thereto several weeks before its actual deadline."

The Company is currently developmental stage, blank check company. As soon as the Company becomes Pink Sheet Current, the Company will have several important announcements to make with regards to what has been an ongoing negotiation for the acquisition of a significant target. As stated previously, the target we are looking to acquire has products that have national exposure and will be a perfect candidate as a publicly quoted company. Becoming Pink Sheet Current is one of the precedent requirements to closing this transaction.

Ms. Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), further stated…" The process with OTC Markets took longer than anyone anticipated. However, it is now almost fully completed, and we anticipate for things to move quickly over the next few weeks to a month. We would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and continued interest it what we are trying to build with the Company."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:

10119 East Winter Sun Drive
Scottsdale, Arizona 85262
Phone: (602) 499-6992
Web Site: www.nextmarkcorporation.com
Twitter: @CorporationNxmr
Email: info@nextmarkcorporation.com
Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: NextMart, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/670565/NextMart-Inc--OTC-Market-Tier-Change

