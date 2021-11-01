checkAd

Adcore Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 16:40  |  42   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that it will be releasing its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the market closes and will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

To register for the conference call please click here or visit click.adcore.com/q3-conference-call

The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about Adcore's results during the third quarter, which can be sent in advance to invest@adcore.com.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.
https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,
GM North America
Telephone: 647-497-5337
Email: martijn@adcore.com

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Telephone: 203-972-9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670573/Adcore-Announces-Conference-Call-to- ...

Adcore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adcore Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ...
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Ubiquity Secures Significant Strategic Investment from BV Investment Partners
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record Growth
Accesswire | Analysen