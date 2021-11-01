Delta Resources Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Hard Cash and Flow Through Units

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "The Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(Frankfurt:6G01) announces a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to CAD $2,000,000 from eligible …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "The Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(Frankfurt:6G01) announces a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to CAD $2,000,000 from eligible participants through the combined sale of Hard Cash Units, National Flow Through Units and Quebec Flow Through Units. Each Hard Cash Unit will consist of one common share at $0.27 and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. Each National Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share at $0.31 and one half of a common share purchase warrant for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. Each Quebec Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share at $0.34 and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. A finder's fee commensurate with TSX Venture Exchange policies will be paid where applicable.

The Company reserves the right to modify the size of the private placement or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the units for any reason. The offering and any modification to it are subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the financing will be used for extensive exploration programs which include drilling at its Delta-1 Gold property in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Delta-2 VMS and Gold property in Chibougamau, Quebec as well as general working capital. Drilling is expected to begin shortly after the closing of the placement. Any shares issued will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements .