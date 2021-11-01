IAHL Timeline Update

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL)To maintain a current line of communication with our investors and shareholders we want to keep you informed as we move to a current reporting company and finish the last …

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) To maintain a current line of communication with our investors and shareholders we want to keep you informed as we move to a current reporting company and finish the last items needed. As per our last press release we had set the end of October as our end goal for achieving this but our partners are still closing out the few remaining land owners necessary for phase one of terminal project location.