Fortitude Gold Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

COLORADO, SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced the timing of its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Conference Call

Fortitude Gold's CEO Mr. Jason Reid will host the conference call Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Topics of discussion will include third quarter results and an update on current operations. The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website.

Q&A

Following Mr. Reid's opening remarks, the Company will host a question and answer (Q&A) session.

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern (9:00 AM Mountain)

There are two ways to join the conference call:

To join the conference via webcast and to view presentation slides, please click on the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2640/43508.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 641800

Please connect to the conference call ten minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

Contact:

Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670576/Fortitude-Gold-Announces-Third-Quart ...

