The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces to Our Shareholders A Stock Re-Purchase Up to $2 Million in Value of Shares of its Common Stock

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced to our shareholders a stock re-purchase up to $2 million in value of shares of its common stock, at a purchase price not greater than $4.70 per share, nor less than $3.44 per share. This offer to re-purchase shares will expire at midnight on November 30, 2021 New York City time.

Questions regarding this offer or requests for any related material, please reach out to our information agent Georgeson LLC at 866-857-2624.

