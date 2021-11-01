Columbus Sells US SMB Business Unit for $16.5 Million Autor: PLX AI | 01.11.2021, 18:44 | | 53 0 | 0 01.11.2021, 18:44 | (PLX AI) – Columbus divests US SMB Business Unit for USD 16.5 million to the Microsoft cloud company Enavate.The divestment comprises the SMB Business Unit including 55 employees and comprising up to 1,400 customersThe total net proceeds are paid in … (PLX AI) – Columbus divests US SMB Business Unit for USD 16.5 million to the Microsoft cloud company Enavate.The divestment comprises the SMB Business Unit including 55 employees and comprising up to 1,400 customersThe total net proceeds are paid in … (PLX AI) – Columbus divests US SMB Business Unit for USD 16.5 million to the Microsoft cloud company Enavate.

The divestment comprises the SMB Business Unit including 55 employees and comprising up to 1,400 customers

The total net proceeds are paid in two installments, USD 8 million in cash at completion and additional USD 8.5 million in cash at the latest 30 April 2022 Columbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Columbus Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer