Columbus Sells US SMB Business Unit for $16.5 Million

Autor: PLX AI
01.11.2021, 18:44  |  53   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Columbus divests US SMB Business Unit for USD 16.5 million to the Microsoft cloud company Enavate.The divestment comprises the SMB Business Unit including 55 employees and comprising up to 1,400 customersThe total net proceeds are paid in …

  • (PLX AI) – Columbus divests US SMB Business Unit for USD 16.5 million to the Microsoft cloud company Enavate.
  • The divestment comprises the SMB Business Unit including 55 employees and comprising up to 1,400 customers
  • The total net proceeds are paid in two installments, USD 8 million in cash at completion and additional USD 8.5 million in cash at the latest 30 April 2022
