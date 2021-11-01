The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou Gold and Hank Payments Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou Gold, and Hank Payments Corp. discussing their latest press releases.The Power …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou Gold, and Hank Payments Corp. discussing their latest press releases.

Callinex Mines (TSXV:CNX) announces mineral resource estimate at Point Leamington, Newfoundland

Callinex Mines has announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the company's 100 percent owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland. Max Porterfield, President & CEO of Callinex Mines sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results of the estimate and the company's plans to advance the project.

Xali Gold (TSXV:XGC) announces non-brokered financing

Xali Gold is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000. Joanne Freeze, CEO of Xali Gold sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss drilling progress at El Oro and provide an update on its private placement.

Manitou Gold (TSXV:MTU) reports assay results from the Goudreau Project

Manitou Gold has confirmed high-grade assay results from two diamond drill holes at its Goudreau project in northern Ontario. Richard Murphy, CEO of Manitou Gold sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV:HANK) expands auto dealer base.

Hank Payments has signed an agreement with Dennis & Co. Auto Group Inc. to offer Hank products in its stores. Michael Hilmer, CEO of Hank Payments sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the partnership.

