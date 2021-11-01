checkAd

Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management Capabilities And Growing Its Presence in Chicago

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which industry veteran Rebecca Deaton will join Focus partner firm Relative Value Partners Group, LLC ("RVP"), headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois. This transaction is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Rebecca Deaton is a Certified Financial Planner™ with over 25 years' of experience providing comprehensive wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families across the United States. She will join RVP as a Partner and will remain in Chicago, expanding RVP's presence in Chicago. The six-person team that currently supports Deaton and her clients is also expected to join her at RVP.

Deaton and RVP share the same dedication to independent and objective advice. RVP will provide Deaton and her team with access to RVP's considerable resources, advanced technology and investment specialists to better serve clients. Deaton and her team will expand RVP's financial planning capabilities, and Deaton will broaden RVP's partnership team.

"RVP has a client-first, boutique approach, which was critical to my decision to join," said Rebecca Deaton. "Partnering with RVP will provide my team and me with expanded investment solutions and other wealth management capabilities, together with deep technology and operational processes, which will ultimately enhance the high level of service my clients expect and deserve."

"We have enormous respect for Rebecca and her experienced team," said Maury Fertig, CIO and Co-Founder of RVP. "We have been seeking to bolster the depth and expertise of our team to provide more comprehensive planning services to clients with complex financial needs," added Robert Huffman III, CEO and Co-Founder of RVP.

"We are very pleased that Rebecca has chosen to join RVP," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction is yet another example of the value that Focus delivers to its partner firms that seek to accelerate their growth through M&A. Our extensive, long-standing relationships with the premier firms, teams and advisors in this industry enable us to help our partner firms identify opportunities such as this one to deepen their wealth management capabilities and add new client relationships. Rebecca and her team will benefit from joining a like-minded, client-centric wealth management firm, and clients will ultimately benefit from an elevated level of personalized advice, supported by RVP's investment and operational strengths."

