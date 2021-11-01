Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $621,554 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $571,113 for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.83%. …

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $621,554 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $571,113 for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.83%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.21 compared to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.60 million, compared to $1.43 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $0.55 compared to $0.50 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.