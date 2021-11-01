checkAd

Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $621,554 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $571,113 for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.83%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.21 compared to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.60 million, compared to $1.43 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $0.55 compared to $0.50 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Selected Highlights:

  • The net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.43% and 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The net interest margin was 3.37% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Total assets were $327.72 million on September 30, 2021, an increase of $14.00 million and $43.15 million compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Total loans increased to $246.50 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $245.00 million on June 30, 2021, and $245.77 million on December 31, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was 3.13% and 8.00% compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Credit quality continues to be outstanding as the Bank had just one non-performing loan on September 30, 2021, totaling $5,985 and there were no past due loans at the end of the third quarter 2021.
  • The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $9,695 and a recovery of loan losses of $57,848 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. While the Bank provided adequate reserves for loan growth during the reported periods, a portion of the reserves recognized during 2020 was released as credit deterioration as previously anticipated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been experienced.
  • Total deposits increased to $283.73 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $270.19 million on June 30, 2021, and $239.89 million on December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $13.54 million and $43.84 million compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Michael Ewing, CEO and Chairman of the Board said, "We are pleased with the financial results for the third quarter. And equally important, we are extremely proud of our employees who, as the momentum in opening new accounts increased, remained focused on providing an exceptional experience at every customer interaction." Mr. Ewing continued by stating, "During the quarter, a record number of over four hundred new accounts were opened, which contributed significantly to our growth for the period. We are thrilled at the level of support we have received from our customers and communities and are excited for the opportunity to provide products and services that will meet their financial needs at the time they need it most."

