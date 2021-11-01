checkAd

HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
01.11.2021, 19:57  |  43   |   |   

(PLX AI) – HelloFresh Q3 revenue EUR 1,416 million vs. estimate EUR 1,312 million.Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 8.25-10.25% (unchanged)The increased growth outlook includes an …

  • (PLX AI) – HelloFresh Q3 revenue EUR 1,416 million vs. estimate EUR 1,312 million.
  • Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 8.25-10.25% (unchanged)
  • The increased growth outlook includes an approx. 0.4% growth contribution from the acquisition of Youfoodz, which closed on 27 October 2021 and will be consolidated for the months November and December 2021 in HelloFresh Group's revenue
Wertpapier


(PLX AI) – HelloFresh Q3 revenue EUR 1,416 million vs. estimate EUR 1,312 million.Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 8.25-10.25% (unchanged)The increased growth outlook includes an …

