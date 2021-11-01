Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations (PLX AI) – HelloFresh Q3 revenue EUR 1,416 million vs. estimate EUR 1,312 million.Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 8.25-10.25% (unchanged)The increased growth outlook includes an …



