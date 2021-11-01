HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
(PLX AI) – HelloFresh Q3 revenue EUR 1,416 million vs. estimate EUR 1,312 million.Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 8.25-10.25% (unchanged)The increased growth outlook includes an …
- The increased growth outlook includes an approx. 0.4% growth contribution from the acquisition of Youfoodz, which closed on 27 October 2021 and will be consolidated for the months November and December 2021 in HelloFresh Group's revenue
