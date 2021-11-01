checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Datametrex, Group Ten Metals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Alianza Minerals Discussing Their Latest News

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Datametrex, Group Ten Metals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Alianza Minerals discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Datametrex (TSXV:DM) (OTCQB:DTMXF) subsidiary launches in-person patient care

Foto: Accesswire

Datametrex subsidiary Medi-Call MD has launched in-person patient care services in Vancouver. Medi-Call is an enhanced telemedicine company providing technology-driven e-health and m-health care services. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, spoke with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn more about Datametrex's announcement, click here.

Group Ten Metals (TSXV:PGE) (OTCQB:PGEZF) announces inaugural MRE for the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project

Foto: Accesswire

Group Ten Metals has released results from the first independent National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate for its Stillwater West project in Montana. Highlights include inferred mineral resources totalling 2.4 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Michael Rowley, Group Ten's President and CEO, sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results of the estimate.

For the full interview with Michael Rowley and to learn more about Group Ten Metal's announcement, click here.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) establishes optimum treatment period for DMT in neuron study

Foto: Accesswire

Algernon Pharmaceuticals has established the optimum peak stimulation period for neuron outgrowth by AP-188 (DMT) in its pre-clinical in vitro study. This current data set is from the second part of Algernon's in vitro experiment designed to focus on the duration of infusion needed to achieve maximal cortical neuron outgrowth. Chris Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals spoke with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Chris Moreau and to learn more about Algernon Pharmaceuticals' announcement, click here.

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) (OTC:TARSF) intersects high-grade silver mineralization at the Haldane Silver Project

Foto: Accesswire

Alianza Minerals has reported additional results from the 2021 drilling campaign at the Haldane high-grade silver property. Drilling has focused on the West Fault Complex target where a strong vein-fault system with high-grade silver mineralization is being defined. Jason Weber, P.Geo, President and CEO of Alianza sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the program results.

