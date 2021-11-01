Core Assets Shares Now DTC Eligible, Facilitating US Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5R)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust …

Core Assets' common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade in the United States under the ticker symbol "CCOOF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5R)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company (" DTC "), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Nick Rodway, President and CEO of Core Assets stated, "DTC eligibility makes our shares more accessible to retail and institutional investors in the world's largest capital market and facilitating the Company's efforts to broaden the audience of potential investors."

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "CC" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A2QCCU."

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.