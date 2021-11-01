Cyren Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for Monday November 15, 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 15, after U.S. markets close.The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 15, after U.S. markets close.

US: 1-877-407-0312

Israel: 1-80-940-6247

International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link:https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren11142021_en/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until November 29, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13724200. An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

