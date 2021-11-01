checkAd

Cyren Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for Monday November 15, 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 15, after U.S. markets close.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 15, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 15, 2021.

US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link:https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren11142021_en/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until November 29, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13724200. An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Kenneth Tarpey, CFOCyren
+1.703.760.3435
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670334/Cyren-Schedules-Third-Quarter-2021-E ...

