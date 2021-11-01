Sunworks to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2021

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that will release its …

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021 following the close of the market. Gaylon Morris, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer, Jason Bonfigt, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul McDonnel, Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 888-506-0062 (toll free) or 973-528-0011 and if requested, reference conference ID 43486. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' web site at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/.