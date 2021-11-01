checkAd

Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office ("EMLI") has awarded the Company its M-199 Mining Permit.

Highlights:

  • After 18 months of regulatory and permitting advancements, Gold Mountain has received its Mining Permit from EMLI.
  • The Company will immediately begin mining the 1100 and 1300 vein systems in historical pit 2.
  • Mineralized material will be delivered to the Company's Ore Purchase Partner, New Gold Inc.
  • The Company anticipates achieving commercial production in November.
  • Year 1 of Gold Mountain's mine plan contemplates mining the highest grade mineralization, resulting in an expected annual after-tax profit of $10,000,000.

"It is extremely rare for a junior mining company to evolve from exploration and into production. For Gold Mountain to achieve this after being public for only 10 months is a testament to Management's focus and commitment. We would like to thank our shareholders for believing in the project and continuing to support us while we transition into BC's next gold producer," commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith.

"With construction nearly complete, waste rock mining from our quarry development underway, the Elk Gold Project is already in full stride. We anticipate releasing first mineralized material from our 1100 vein in the coming weeks. While aggressive, management is still confident in delivering our first shipment to New Gold in November, with recognized revenue anticipated in Q4 of this year. The upsized 13,000m Phase 2 diamond drill program is wrapping up and we anticipate a steady stream of assays very shortly. Our 10,000m Phase 3 drill program will commence right away. With a strong treasury, the Elk project is being pushed forward on all fronts and momentum continues to build. This is a pivotal moment for Gold Mountain, and we are thrilled to deliver the first gold mining permit in BC in nearly a decade."

Indigenous Communities

While the Provincial review and the corresponding Mine Review Committee process have come to a close, Gold Mountain is aware and acknowledges each respective Indigenous Nation's decision-making process will continue independently from the Province of British Columbia.

Over the past 18 months, the Company has made a concerted effort to build strong relationships with communities that are affected by the development of the Elk Gold Project. Gold Mountain looks forward to continued collaboration with all Indigenous Nations that have interests in the Elk Gold mine. The Company also wishes to communicate that there is no time limit on direct engagement and consultation between the Company and each respective Indigenous Nation.

