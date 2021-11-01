checkAd

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for third-quarter earnings of 2021. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Mosaic has also posted a Market Update presentation dated November 2021, https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education/default.aspx.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial-in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Dial-In #:

678.825.8336

Conference ID:

5571319

Replay:
Dial In #:

404.537.3406

Conference ID:

5571319

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670649/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces- ...

Disclaimer

