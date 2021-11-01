checkAd

Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, Announces 3Q21 Financial Results; Launches Sales with New Retail Customers Advance Auto and Carquest, and Online Retailers Lowes.com and Target.com

  • Mace branded bear spray sales up 769% over 3Q 2020 and 416% over first nine months 2020
  • 3Q 2021 net sales were $3,819,000, down $938,000, or 20%, versus same period prior year which was bolstered by social unrest events
  • EBITDA for the quarter was $257,000, or 7% of net sales, a decrease of $567,000 versus $824,000 EBITDA, or 17% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2020
  • The company remains debt free as of September 30, 2021

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2021.

Mace reported net sales for the third quarter of $3,819,000, down 20% versus the same period in 2020. The decrease is due to several factors including robust retail sales in the prior year comparable period due to social unrest that did not recur in 2021, along with a significant private label fill customer insourcing. This was partially mitigated with a 64% growth in Mace's online channels, including a 769% increase in its Mace branded Guard Alaska bear spray. Net sales across its retail and e-commerce channels were up $1,648,000, or 23%, for the year over the same nine months of 2020.

Mace reported a gross margin rate for the third quarter of 40% vs 41% for the same quarter last year. SG&A expenses were $1,311,000, or 34% of net sales, compared with $1,183,000, or 25% of net sales, in the like quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was predominantly attributed to the Company's sustained commitment to increase its direct-to-consumer revenues through digital advertising and branding, along with its investment in new product development. These increases were somewhat offset by a reduction in incentive pay provision.

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman, commented, "We knew that the comparison against the exceptional third quarter of 2020 would be difficult. Our execution on generating revenues from new customers in the quarter, which we expected to exceed the loss of private label revenues since the beginning of the year, was slower than expected. Design changes caused delays in new product introductions thus adding more headwinds. We restructured our manufacturing costs mid-quarter which are now lower by thirty percent vs. prior year and eighteen percent vs. the second quarter this year. The company delivered a positive EBITDA in the quarter despite lower revenues and has no debt despite an inventory build that will help combat longer than usual lead times from its suppliers. Mace has superior brand recognition, and we are now making impactful progress on reaching our consumers. Our YTD POS sales on the Amazon platform are up 359% vs. 2019 while 2020 was up 176% over 2019. We expect revenue comparisons in the fourth quarter to continue to be challenging due to social unrest revenues in the prior year."

