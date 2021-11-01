checkAd

Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
01.11.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader") is pleased to announce that it has accepted a financing offer from …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader") is pleased to announce that it has accepted a financing offer from one of its current long term investors for CDN$225,000. This non-brokered private placement will consist of 3,214,485 Units, at a price of $0.07 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CDN$225,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years following closing.

The Units are to be offered on a non-brokered basis by way of private placement to an accredited investor. All securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing. No finders fees will be paid in connection with this financing. The financing is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Proceeds of the financing are to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as additional Jade exploration and Jade marketing activities.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"
Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:

info@jadeleader.ca
Instagram: @jadeleadercorp
Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670662/Jade-Leader-Announces-Fully-Subscrib ...

Jade Leader Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader") is pleased to announce that it has accepted a financing offer from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ...
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Caldwell Partners' David Windley Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate ...
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance ...
Commerce Resources Reports Saville Resources Intersects 1.00% Nb2O5 over 17.1 m, including 1.39% ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.10.21Jade Leader Harvests 183 Kilograms of Gem Quality Nephrite Jade in First Bulk Sampling of Wyoming Sky Jade(C) Zone
Accesswire | Analysen