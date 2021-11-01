checkAd

Winston Gold Announces $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million units at $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1 million.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of 2 years from closing of the Private Placement.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes and to advance the Winston gold project near Helena Montana.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION

For further information, please contact

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Canada

Telephone: (204) 989-2434 E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670664/Winston-Gold-Announces-1-Million-Non ...

