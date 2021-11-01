Horizonte Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or "the Company") the nickel company focused in Brazil, is …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or "the Company") the nickel company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a final receipt (the "Receipt") for a final base shelf prospectus dated October 29, 2021 (the "Prospectus") in each of the territories and provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

The Prospectus enables Horizonte to qualify the distribution of up to C$125,000,000 of any combination of ordinary shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, and units during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offerings of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will ‎be established in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian regulatory authorities. The Prospectus provides flexibility to the Company to pursue its business objectives.