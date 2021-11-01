checkAd

Horizonte Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or "the Company") the nickel company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a final receipt (the "Receipt") for a final base shelf prospectus dated October 29, 2021 (the "Prospectus") in each of the territories and provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

The Prospectus enables Horizonte to qualify the distribution of up to C$125,000,000 of any combination of ordinary shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, and units during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offerings of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will ‎be established in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian regulatory authorities. The Prospectus provides flexibility to the Company to pursue its business objectives.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin (CEO)
Anna Legge (Corporate Communications) 		info@horizonteminerals.com
+44 (0) 203 356 2901
Peel Hunt (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown
 +44 (0)20 7418 8900
BMO (Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
Andrew Cameron 		+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

Wertpapier


