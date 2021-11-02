checkAd

Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is providing this bi-weekly …

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on November 1, 2021 (the "MCTO") by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on October 15, 2021 (the "Default Announcement") that it was unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related officer certifications for the financial year ended July 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") on or before October 29, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. The Company reports that: (i) there are no changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Annual Filings is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203, and, no such other default is anticipated; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The MCTO will stay in effect until the Annual Filings are completed and the Company will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports as required.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HBP".

For more information, please contact:

Helix BioPharma Corp.
9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205
Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9
Tel: 905-841-2300 x 233

