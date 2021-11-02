checkAd

Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are Discussing Fresh Terms

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 02:00  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") announces that Pharmakure Limited ("Pharmakure") and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate their …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") announces that Pharmakure Limited ("Pharmakure") and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate their previously disclosed commercial agreement ("The Agreement") in which GreenBank was to acquire a shareholding in and provide merchant banking services to Pharmakure and now are currently discussing new terms.

In the meantime both parties agree that there are no further accrued rights, entitlements, obligations, or funding requirements under the Agreement by either Pharmakure or GreenBank, that all costs incurred to date by either company are for their own account, and that the $50,000 CAD sum paid by Pharmakure to GreenBank in May of 2021 is a non-reimbursable payment for work performed. The Confidentiality provisions of the Agreement shall remain in force and effect for a period of two years.

GreenBank remains excited about and interested in Pharmakure' s ambitious aims and goals in respect to treating the symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease and remain impressed with Pharmakure's progress to date as well as the professionalism and competence of their management team. The two companies are currently discussing new ways in which GreenBank can assist Pharmakure's intensive plans and have concluded that such arrangements would necessitate a new agreement.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders. For details of our "6 Key Drivers of Value" please see our latest Investor Presentation:

https://greenbankcapitalinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03.11.20_Gr ...

For more information please visit our website www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com or contact

Mark Wettreich at +1 (214) 202-4353 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670696/Greenbank-Capital-and-Pharmakure-Mut ...

GreenBank Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are Discussing Fresh Terms TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") announces that Pharmakure Limited ("Pharmakure") and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Operational Update and Notice of AGM
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Wolfden Provides Exploration Update on Silver and Nickel Projects
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.10.21Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating Product
Accesswire | Analysen