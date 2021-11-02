Fresenius Medical Aims to Cut Costs by EUR 500 Million by 2025
- (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.
- First year of net savings expected in 2023
- Business operations to be structured in two global operating segments: Care Enablement and Care Delivery
- Fresenius Medical Care expects to complete the roll-out of its new global operating model around 2023 and the savings initiative largely completed by 2024
