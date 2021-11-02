checkAd

Fresenius Medical Aims to Cut Costs by EUR 500 Million by 2025

Autor: PLX AI
02.11.2021, 06:51  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.First year of net savings expected in 2023Business operations to be structured …

  • (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.
  • First year of net savings expected in 2023
  • Business operations to be structured in two global operating segments: Care Enablement and Care Delivery
  • Fresenius Medical Care expects to complete the roll-out of its new global operating model around 2023 and the savings initiative largely completed by 2024
Fresenius Medical Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fresenius Medical Aims to Cut Costs by EUR 500 Million by 2025 (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.First year of net savings expected in 2023Business operations to be structured …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Orkla Is Defensive Stock with Attractive Valuation, Nordea Says, Upgrading to Buy
Pandora Raises FY Guidance after Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
Maersk Rises After DNB Upgrade, Hapag Lloyd Guidance Lift
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Columbus Sells US SMB Business Unit for $16.5 Million
Danske Bank Will Struggle to Boost Revenue Growth, Nordea Says, Maintaining a Sell Recommendation
Nordic Waterproofing Starts Share Buyback for up to SEK 30 Million
Pandora Falls 3% as Guidance Upgrade Doesn't Reach All The Way to Consensus
Carlsberg Price Target Raised to DKK 1,200 from DKK 1,120 at Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Husqvarna Buys Orbit Irrigation for $480 Million
Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:13 UhrFMC stellt sich schlanker auf - Rund 5000 Stellen weltweit sollen wegfallen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:11 UhrDGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA confirms outlook for 2021 while considering the continued negative impact of COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:11 UhrDGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA bestätigt Ausblick für 2021 bei anhaltenden Belastungen durch Covid-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:52 UhrDGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA transforms its operating model, entering the next phase of its 2025 growth strategy
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:52 UhrDGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA startet mit Transformation seines Betriebsmodells in nächste Phase der Wachstumsstrategie 2025
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:50 UhrFresenius will Corona abschütteln - Klinikbetreiber legt Zahlen vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.11.21JEFFERIES stuft FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
01.11.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Angriff auf Dax-Rekordhoch mehr als fraglich
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
29.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax hakt Enttäuschung um Apple und Amazon ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte