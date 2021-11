Fresenius Medical Aims to Cut Costs by EUR 500 Million by 2025 Autor: PLX AI | 02.11.2021, 06:51 | | 22 0 | 0 02.11.2021, 06:51 | (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.First year of net savings expected in 2023Business operations to be structured … (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.First year of net savings expected in 2023Business operations to be structured … (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.

First year of net savings expected in 2023

Business operations to be structured in two global operating segments: Care Enablement and Care Delivery

Business operations to be structured in two global operating segments: Care Enablement and Care Delivery

Fresenius Medical Care expects to complete the roll-out of its new global operating model around 2023 and the savings initiative largely completed by 2024



