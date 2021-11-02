AMS Q4 Revenue Outlook USD 1,360-1460 Million

(PLX AI) – AMS Q3 revenue USD 1,521 million vs. estimate USD 1,515 million.Q3 adjusted gross margin 34%Q3 adjusted net income USD 12 millionOutlook Q4 revenue USD 1,360-1,460 million, which exclude the disposed revenues of the DS North America and … (PLX AI) – AMS Q3 revenue USD 1,521 million vs. estimate USD 1,515 million.

Q3 adjusted gross margin 34%

Q3 adjusted net income USD 12 million

Outlook Q4 revenue USD 1,360-1,460 million, which exclude the disposed revenues of the DS North America and connected building applications businesses and deconsolidated revenues from the dissolved joint venture

Outlook Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 8-11%




