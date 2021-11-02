Sinch Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 298 Million vs. Estimate SEK 296 Million
(PLX AI) – Sinch Q3 sales SEK 3,938 million vs. estimate SEK 3,600 million.Q3 net income SEK 266 million vs. estimate SEK 51 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.36
