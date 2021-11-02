Zooplus Offer from EQT / Hellman & Friedman Acceptance Rate at 26%
(PLX AI) – Zooplus says acceptance rate of the offer from EQT / Hellman & Friedman is currently at approx. 26%.Condition minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share is reached by November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET
