Zooplus Offer from EQT / Hellman & Friedman Acceptance Rate at 26% (PLX AI) – Zooplus says acceptance rate of the offer from EQT / Hellman & Friedman is currently at approx. 26%.Condition minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share is reached by November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET



