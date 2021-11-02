checkAd

Demant Lifts FY EBIT Outlook to DKK 3.3-3.5 Billion from DKK 3.15-3.45 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
02.11.2021   

(PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and DiagnosticsSays now expect …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.
  • Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%
  • Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and Diagnostics
  • Says now expect to realise profit of around DKK 160 million from two additional one-off items
  • Sees revenue in Communications declining by more than 10% in H2 relative to H1, but says have seen an increase in the intake of new orders and in revenue in recent months
  • Says Hearing Healthcare has seen very strong performance so far in H2 with double-digit organic growth
