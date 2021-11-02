Demant Lifts FY EBIT Outlook to DKK 3.3-3.5 Billion from DKK 3.15-3.45 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 02.11.2021, 07:33 | | 42 0 | 0 02.11.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and DiagnosticsSays now expect … (PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and DiagnosticsSays now expect … (PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.

Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%

Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and Diagnostics

Says now expect to realise profit of around DKK 160 million from two additional one-off items

Sees revenue in Communications declining by more than 10% in H2 relative to H1, but says have seen an increase in the intake of new orders and in revenue in recent months

Says Hearing Healthcare has seen very strong performance so far in H2 with double-digit organic growth



