Demant Lifts FY EBIT Outlook to DKK 3.3-3.5 Billion from DKK 3.15-3.45 Billion
(PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and DiagnosticsSays now expect …
- (PLX AI) – Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.
- Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%
- Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and Diagnostics
- Says now expect to realise profit of around DKK 160 million from two additional one-off items
- Sees revenue in Communications declining by more than 10% in H2 relative to H1, but says have seen an increase in the intake of new orders and in revenue in recent months
- Says Hearing Healthcare has seen very strong performance so far in H2 with double-digit organic growth
