Erste Group 9-Month Net Income EUR 1,451 Million; Sees Loan Growth in Mid-High Single Digits Autor: PLX AI | 02.11.2021, 07:37 | | 57 0 | 0 02.11.2021, 07:37 | (PLX AI) – Erste Group 9-month net income EUR 1,451.4 million

Net interest income increased to EUR 3,669.5 million (+2.2%; EUR 3,589.3 million), primarily due to one-off effects resulting from TLTRO III take-up in Austria and Slovakia

Net fee and commission income rose to EUR 1,690.4 million (+16.7%; EUR 1,448.3 million)

Increases were posted across all fee and commission categories and core markets, with significant growth seen in particular in payment services as well as in asset management and in the securities business

Net trading result improved to EUR 67.5 million (EUR 9.0 million)

Operating income increased to EUR 5,735.0 million (+8.5%; EUR 5,285.8 million)

Erste Group expects net loan growth in the mid to high-single digits

For the 2021 fiscal year Erste Group targets a dividend of EUR 1.6 per share, thereby returning to its progressive dividend policy



Wertpapier

Erste Group Bank Aktie





